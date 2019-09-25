Home

Darrell WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Darrell Age 70 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday September 20, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born in Cincinnati on September 7, 1949, the son of the late Ben and Geneva (Gregory) Williams. Darrell was a retired self-employed truck driver for many years. He is survived by his two children, Tammy Prather and Shawn Williams; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and brother Marty (Ollie) Williams. Darrell was also preceded in death by 2 children, Mickey and Shannon Williams. Memorial service will be held at 7pm on Friday September 27, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Gathering for family and friends will be held prior to services from 6 -7pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 25, 2019
