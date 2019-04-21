YODER, Darrell Dean "Buddy" 81, son of Wilbur and Louella, born September 11th, 1937 in Midland MI., has been called home by the Lord, after fighting the good fight and running the race, on April 11th, 2019. He is survived by his wife and soul mate, Karen, who he met in 1980 and married in 2011. Darrell graduated from Midland High School in 1956 and relocated to Dayton, Ohio in 1958. After working construction, he founded Wayne Overhead Door Sales in 1965. In the Early 70's he took an interest in oil wells, along the Ohio River in New Matamoras, Ohio. This hobby became a lifelong passion and was named "Yoder Brothers Oil". He balanced both through the years, eventually retiring and permanently moving to the foothills of Ohio in 2000. Buddy and Karen moved back to Dayton in 2016, where they could be close to family and friends. Darrell was adventurous, caring, loving, bold and affectionate man. In his spare time he loved to travel to Canada spending countless hours fishing with his brothers on their annual Memorial Day trip, an avid Bengals fan, loved riding his snow mobile, flying his plane, riding his 4-wheeler and bowling. Darrell had a fearless spirit who lived life to the fullest. Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, sister Ardice Kauffman, Marva Yoder, Loise Hooley, brothers Harlen and Ron Yoder, Children Laynce Yoder, Melodi Stiles (Dan), great granddaughter Nora, dog, Patches. Darrell is survived by siblings Lynn (Judy) Yoder, Doyle (Wendy) Yoder, brother-in-law Charles Kauffman, Dave Hooley, sister-in-law Linda Yoder, Children Rhonda (Scott) Lavine, Darrell Jr. (Lisa) Yoder, Step children Katrina Miller, Andrea Stiles, Dan Stiles (Tammy), Lyle (Melissa) Anthony, Lyndsay (John) Morris, grandchildren Clayton (Missy) Spence, Nathan Leach, Miranda(Lester)Wilder, Doug (Leslie) Overholtz, Ashley Leach(Jason), Megan (Kyle) Redmond, Laynce Jr. Yoder (Ashley), Abbie (Brian) Downey, Kyle (Lexi) Yoder, Jared Yoder, Katie Yoder, Andrew Morris, Olivia and Maddy Anthony, great-grandchildren Laci, Logan, Graci, Addi, Avery, Caleb, Graham, Conrad, Maya, Marigold, Josie, Micah, Reagan, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends Monya and Thunder. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, OH 45429, with a memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Contributions can be made in Darrell's memory to Crossroads of Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary