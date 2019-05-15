Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
For more information about
Darren Bissinger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parkview Church of the Nazarene
4701 Far Hills Ave
Kettering, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Parkview Church of the Nazarene
4701 Far Hills Ave
Kettering, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darren Bissinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darren Bissinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darren Bissinger Obituary
BISSINGER, Darren Michael Age 47, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home in Kettering of natural causes. He leaves behind his mother, Marilyn Bissinger; sisters, Debbie (Don) Hayes and Dawn (Jeff) Parmelee. He is predeceased by his father, Gene Bissinger and brother, Darril Bissinger. He was a skilled tool and die maker employed by Gemcity Engineering and Manufacturing. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the at www2.heart.org/site/spagenavigator/donatenow_heart.html or Children's Medical Center Foundation, One Children's Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now