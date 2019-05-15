|
BISSINGER, Darren Michael Age 47, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home in Kettering of natural causes. He leaves behind his mother, Marilyn Bissinger; sisters, Debbie (Don) Hayes and Dawn (Jeff) Parmelee. He is predeceased by his father, Gene Bissinger and brother, Darril Bissinger. He was a skilled tool and die maker employed by Gemcity Engineering and Manufacturing. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the at www2.heart.org/site/spagenavigator/donatenow_heart.html or Children's Medical Center Foundation, One Children's Plaza, Dayton, Ohio 45404. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 15, 2019