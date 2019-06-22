Home

Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
First Light Church
140 Elva Court
Vandalia, OH
View Map
Darren Harvey Obituary
HARVEY, Darren Lee Age 46 of Butler Township, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was a graduate of Vandalia Butler High School class of 1991. He had worked for Clay Township Police for 2 years and has been a Deputy for the past 19 years with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. For the past 12 years he has served as a K9 Handler. Darren was a Sheriff's Office K9 Trainer, a trainer for the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers and a State of Ohio Canine Evaluator. He was the current President of the F.O.P. Lodge #104. He loved being outdoors and boating. Darren's passion was serving the community. He is survived by his wife: Colleen (McCarty) Harvey, parents: Wanda Jean and Mark Duff of Vandalia, step-children: Ciara (Joey Coy) Rich of Dayton, Westley Rich of Dayton, granddaughter: Josie Coy, brother: Kevin (Megan Kelly) Duff of Vandalia, sister: Melissa Harvey of CO, mother- in-law: Sandra Warner of Vandalia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, his Sheriff's Department and Canine families and his K9 partner: Axel. He was preceded in death by his K9 partner: Basko. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the First Light Church (140 Elva Court, Vandalia) with Pastor David Starry officiating. Interment with Honors will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 22, 2019
