LARGENT, Darry N. Age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Darry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Englewood. Darry worked as an Engineer at GM-Delphi and then became a flight instructor in Moraine and Phillipsburg where he could share his knowledge and passion for flying. He was a longtime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) where he made many friends and memories. Darry was also a member of the Pontiac Club International, and enjoyed racing and collecting classic cars. He enjoyed going fishing, and was an avid runner-trying and usually succeeding-in running 1,000 miles a year. Darry was a family man and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will truly be missed. He is survived by his wife: Janice (Pelyhes) Largent; children: Kathy Largent, Crissy (Bob) Gravitt, John (Julie) Largent; grandchildren: Kelsey, Graham, Connor, Hunter, Sarah, Ella, Zoe, Bo, Brady, Grace, Luke; great-grandchildren: Tucker, Tate, Knox, and Theo; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Ivan and Wayne Largent; parents: Charles and Rubye (Burger) Largent. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Road, Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert C.PP.S. officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes or to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019