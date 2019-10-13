|
BROWN, Darryl E. Age 77 of Trotwood, OH, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, October 18, 2019 at PHILLIPS TEMPLE CME CHURCH, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd., with Pastor Ted Milbry, officiating. Reverend James E. Washington, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019