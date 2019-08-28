Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
Darryl Carruth


1962 - 2019
CARRUTH, Darryl C. Age 56, was born on September 14, 1962 to the late Roberta and Hilliary Carruth. He was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio where he also attended Wilbur Wright High School. On Thursday, August 22, 2019 Darryl transitioned from this life to be with his Holy Father, Our Lord Jesus Christ. Darryl leaves to cherish his precious memories: siblings, Gwendolyn Jones, Barbara Farr, Nathaniel (Gloria) Carruth, Sharon Carruth, Felecia (Jonathan) Hickman, Debbie (Dirk) Oglesby, and Martha Carruth. Uncle Richard Lewis and Aunt Ellen Lewis and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members and friends. Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., THURSDAY, August 29, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
