Darryl DEWER Obituary
DEWER, Darryl Robert "Mr. Darryl" Age 55, of Yellow Springs, OH passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was born January 9, 1965 in Buffalo, NY. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1983. Darryl worked for Yellow Springs School System where he was a bus driver for many years. The students and staff there loved him dearly. Preceded in death by his father, Francis Dewer; son, Darryl R. Dewer, Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughter, Hyesia (Adrian) Cummings; mother, Kathryn Wilkins; sisters, Dannette Debrill, Kelly Winston, Shanise Hudson; grandchildren, Miyah, Layla, Cyan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends including special friend, Aaron "Flex" Gilbert. Darryl was deeply loved and will be missed by his family, friends and community. Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 5-7 pm. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
