|
|
HERRING, Darryl L. 70, of Springfield, departed peacefully Friday, January 3, 2020 at Wooded Glen surrounded by family and friends. Darryl Lamont Herring was born April 18, 1949 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Claude and Theresa Herring. Darryl was one of five siblings, brothers, Rayburn and Larry and sisters, Claudette and Norma Jean. Darryl attended East Liverpool High School and graduated in 1967. Darryl was inducted into the East Liverpool High School Hall of Fame in 1995 for basketball, football and track. Darryl attended Wittenberg University receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1971. He played football for Wittenberg, earning varsity status for four years as a half back. Darryl was a member of the 1969 National Championship Team. His college friends even called him "The Flea," due to his speed and quickness on the field. He attended The University of Dayton, receiving a Master of Public Administration in 1976. Darryl was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Wittenberg in 1989. After graduating from Wittenberg University, he began his career working for the City of Springfield. Darryl advanced from Assistant Recreation Director, Recreation Director, Administrative Manager, Development Director to Assistant City Manager. He had many accomplishments ranging from Springfield /Clark County Business retention and expansion program, City Hall Plaza Renovation and Strategic Planning for numerous areas of the City of Springfield. He played an important role in improving many operations, processes, jobs and businesses in Springfield. He retired in 2001 as Assistant City Manager from the City of Springfield with 30 years of service. Darryl served his community on numerous boards and committees including, President of Springfield Frontiers Club, Wittenberg University Alumni Board, International City-County Management Association, Ohio City Management Association, American Society for Public Administration, National Forum for Black Public Administrators, Clark County Solid Waste Policy Committee, Northern Miami Valley Local Government Association and Clark County Community Leadership Committee. Darryl enjoyed all sports and was extremely competitive and maintained a significant workout regimen after leaving competitive sports. His favorite past time was traveling, watching movies, playing video games, reading Stephen King novels along with dining out. Darryl is preceded in death by his father Claude Herring, mother, Theresa (Smoot) Herring; stepmother, Esther (Smith) Herring and brother, Rayburn Herring. Darryl is survived by Tonya (Bray) Herring, his devoted wife. He is also survived by sisters, Claudette Polk (Oneonta, Alabama) and Norma Jean Bell (Detroit, MI); brother, Larry Smith (Charlotte, NC), father-in-law Benny J. Bray, brother-in-law Benny L. (Wendy) Bray (Green Bay, WI); son, Adrian Bray; granddaughters, SeRaye and Xenna Bray; special cousin, Marcey Langford; special nieces, Maria Moss and Cedrea Polk (Oneonta, Alabama) and a host of nieces and nephews and friends including special friends, Richard Bullard, Tim Harshaw, Howard Henderson, Paul Hicks, Randy Milner, Jan Samuels and Craig Williams. Visitation is Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, OH 45506. Suffragan Bishop Michael Cooper will be officiating. Interment will be at Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wittenberg University Alumni Association or the in Darryl's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 8, 2020