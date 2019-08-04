|
JACKSON, Sr., Darryle C. Age 69, a native Daytonian, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A 67' graduate of Patterson Coop HS and a retiree of General Motors after 25 years of service. Preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Battle; grandparents, Milton Sr. & Alma Jackson; aunt, Yvonne; uncle, Milton Jr. He cherished the loving memory of his wife and mother of his three sons, Lillian Lois Jackson. He will be sadly missed by his devoted sons/partners; Darren "Chris", Darryle Jr. "Mack" and DeVaughn "Craig"; grandchildren, Cyndi, Kimika, Janay, Courtni, Cameron, Christopher "CJ", Darryle III "Tres", Corey and adopted grandson, Christian; aunts, Naomi (George) Penn, Jean (George) Anderson, Janet (Bruce) Jordan and Reaner Jackson; uncle, Jimmy Jackson (Joyce); a host of very special cousins. He will be sorely missed by his devoted friend, partner and soul mate, Idotha Bootsie Neal; adopted daughter, Erica. Funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 West Third St. Pastor Cory J. Pruitt officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Visitation 9-11 am at the church. Family will receive friends from 10-11. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019