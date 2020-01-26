|
CHURCHMAN, Daryl Gene After a lengthy battle with cancer, our beloved Daryl Gene Churchman received his angel wings Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the age of 69. He leaves behind his loving brother and sister-in-law, David and Julie Churchman, brother-in-law Beverly Carter, his favorite little barker, Montana, as well as nieces Angie, Pat, Christie, Lauren, Heather and Melissa, and nephew, Jeff. In addition, he leaves behind a countless number of extended family and friends. Daryl was born January 3, 1951 in Oxford, Ohio to Alvie and Irene Churchman. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, Ginny Carter. Even in death, Daryl continues to be larger than life. His laugh was infectious, and his smile is imprinted on everyone who knew him. A makeup artist by trade, Daryl could cook like Martha, had the pipes of Lou Rawls, danced like a professional, and could sketch like da Vinci. Although small in stature, Daryl held his own and had a tongue click that could only be rivaled by his infamous SNAP. The family would like to especially thank Daryl's very good friends Jeffrey, Patrick, Mark, Kyle, Reggie and his dearest BFF, Denise, who loved him like family. We are forever grateful for the home you provided him in your lives. Please join us for a Celebration of Daryl's Life Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-4pm at The Oxford Presbyterian Seminary at 101 North Poplar St, Oxford, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 26, 2020