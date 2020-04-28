|
GARWOOD, Daryl D. 53, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Born April 29, 1966, he was the son of Robert D. and Faye (Walden) Garwood. Daryl was a 1984 graduate of Dixie High School and Miami Valley CTC. He enjoyed outdoor activities and playing with his dog Suzie. He is survived by sons Daniel Garwood of New Lebanon and Jason Garwood and wife Kelsey of Miamisburg; parents Bob and Faye Garwood of New Lebanon; sister Michele Vaught and husband Robert of Waterford, MI and their children Riley and Nicole; and friend and former wife Kim Garwood of NewLebanon. Private services will be held at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria. Please let Daryl's family know you are thinking of them by sharing your condolences and memories on our website. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020