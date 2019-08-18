|
JONES, Daryl Deroy Age 61 of Dayton departed this life Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Born April 15, 1958 to Deroy and Lillian Jones. A graduate of Univ. of Cincinnati (B.S.) and Univ. of Dayton (M.S.Ed.). A retiree of Dayton Public Schools. Survived by mother, sister Tanya J. Grant, brother David E. Jones, niece Jillian, nephew David A. Jones, devoted girlfriend Helen Neu. Daryl dedicated his talents as a soccer coach & mentor to many youth across the Miami Valley. He will be dearly missed. Viewing, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pk. Services, 11 A.M. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 9 A.M. until time of service also at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Univ. of Cincinnati Athletic Dept. (The U.C. Foundation, 51 Goodman St. Cincinnati, OH 45221) Please indicate Men's Soccer on memo line or to the Carroll High School Men's Soccer Team (4524 Linden Ave. Dayton, OH, 45432). HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019