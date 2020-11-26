BUNN, Dave Lee
Age 72, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Miamisburg, Ohio, to the late S.M. (Red) and Sylvia Bunn. Dave was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed. He was passionate about hot rods, a huge Mopar fan and a collector of many things. He was a plumber for J&B Plumbing for 17 years and retired as Plumbing Inspector for the City of Kettering where he worked for more than 25 years.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Glenda Bunn; daughters Amber (Alan) Stevens and Amy (Kristopher) Hanigosky; stepchildren Kenneth (Angela) Quatman, Ellen (Thomas) Gormley, Robert (Rachel) Ailing; grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, Justin, Joseph, Blake, Drew, Tony, Lauren, Rachel, Maura,
Patrick, Aurora and Noah; siblings Walter (Butch) (Carol Jean) Bunn, Cheri Burtrum and Kevin Bunn.
In addition to his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his sister Terri Brandenburg and former wife, Carol Ann Bunn. Services handled by Tobias Funeral Home for Dave L. Bunn - Friday, November 27, 2020, at Emmanuel Catholic Church. Viewing at 12 p.m. Mass at 1 p.m. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
.