1/
Dave BUNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUNN, Dave Lee

Age 72, passed away on November 21, 2020. He was born in Miamisburg, Ohio, to the late S.M. (Red) and Sylvia Bunn. Dave was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed. He was passionate about hot rods, a huge Mopar fan and a collector of many things. He was a plumber for J&B Plumbing for 17 years and retired as Plumbing Inspector for the City of Kettering where he worked for more than 25 years.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Glenda Bunn; daughters Amber (Alan) Stevens and Amy (Kristopher) Hanigosky; stepchildren Kenneth (Angela) Quatman, Ellen (Thomas) Gormley, Robert (Rachel) Ailing; grandchildren Jacob, Joshua, Justin, Joseph, Blake, Drew, Tony, Lauren, Rachel, Maura,

Patrick, Aurora and Noah; siblings Walter (Butch) (Carol Jean) Bunn, Cheri Burtrum and Kevin Bunn.

In addition to his parents, Dave is preceded in death by his sister Terri Brandenburg and former wife, Carol Ann Bunn. Services handled by Tobias Funeral Home for Dave L. Bunn - Friday, November 27, 2020, at Emmanuel Catholic Church. Viewing at 12 p.m. Mass at 1 p.m. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Emmanuel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved