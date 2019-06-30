Home

CLARK, II, David A. Age 89, of Centerville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born April 11, 1930 in Dayton, OH to the late David A. & Angie Clark. David retired from A.B. Dick after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Gideon's International. David served as President of the local Dayton Chapter of the E.A.A. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Teda Clark and their son, Bobby Clark; sons, Michael Clark and Marty Clark. David is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia Clark; son, David D. Clark; grandchildren, Brooke Hawker, Zachery Clark and Spencer Clark; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Bolis; brothers, John Clark and William Clark; brother-in-laws, George Clark and Ned Clark; and many friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 10-11:30 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The memorial service will follow at 11:30 am. David will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to at 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420 in David's memory. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019
