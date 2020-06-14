David ABBITT

ABBITT, David Alan In the early hours of Monday, June 9th, David Alan Abbitt (60), finally pain free, donned his boots and hat and saddled up for his final ride. He passed peacefully at his home in Fairborn, OH after a courageous 2 1/2 year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He had his wife, Kory, and beloved basset hound, Henry at his side. He was born May 10, 1960, in Lancaster, PA, the son of John and Louise Abbitt. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Katherine "Kory" (Rogus) Abbitt; his son, Benjamin "Ben" Abbitt; his father, John "Jack" Abbitt, Sr. (Cheryl); his brother, Robert "Bob" (Angie) Abbitt; his sisters, Karen (Mike) Snider and Cheryl (Gary) Bruner and many nieces, nephews, in-laws friends, and a few outlaws. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Abbitt and his brother, John Abbitt, Jr. The Abbitt family moved to Fairborn, OH in 1966. Dave graduated from Greenon High School in 1978. He completed his bachelor's degree at Wright State University in 1986. He lived in the Enon, OH area for most of this life and worked as a Civil Servant and later contractor in Foreign Military Sales for the U.S. Air Force/Wright Patterson Air Force Base. His only departure from life in Ohio was the 2 years he spent in Fort Worth, TX working for Lockheed Martin. Texas was his adopted second home and he touched many people and developed lifetime friends there, as he had in Ohio. Dave traveled worldwide in support of his job and had many humorous stories to tell of his adventures. When you asked Dave what he did for a living, he would always tell people that he was a "Gun Runner"! You can imagine how many conversations that sparked. Dave was especially proud of his son, Ben, now 25. He bragged of him often and has seen him grow into a fine, hard working young man. Dave's sense of humor was one of his special gifts and he never knew a stranger. You never had to guess where you stood with Dave Abbitt. His cards were always on the table. He was a gifted singer and guitar player and through the years played various places. He enjoyed country and folk music, watching sports, golfing, boating, fishing, working in the yard, rodeo and in his younger days roping and riding. He took many people under his wing at work and in life, and many visitors over the last few months have let him know the impact he had on their careers and lives. He hated asking anyone for help but was always the first to offer a helping hand. As his illness took over, he regretfully had to ask for more and more help and there was a long line ready and waiting to do so. He is now reunited with the woman that had the most influence in his life, his beloved mother Louise, and his older brother, John. For those left behind, there are many stories, wonderful memories, and especially laughter that we will all share in the years to come. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, October 2nd at 2pm, the family will receive friends following the service. Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The first annual David Abbitt Memorial Charity Golf Scramble will be held at Locust Hills Golf Club, Springfield OH on Saturday, Oct 3rd. Additional details will be provided closer to that time. The family requests no flowers. Memorial Contributions be made to the Prostate Cancer Research Foundation, Cleveland Clinic Foundation or Hospice of Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.