AIPLE, David Lee "Teddy" 61, of Springfield, passed away April 26, 2020 in his home. He was born July 9, 1958 in Springfield, son of the late Richard and Barbara (Shirey) Aiple. David was retired from Metals USA. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and he loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, and his dogs, Max and Shady. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debbie (Roach) Aiple; children, David Lee Jr., Nicholas, Crystal (Robert), Charles (Verlynia), and Alan; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick, John, Tim, Tina, and Cynthia Aiple; longtime friend, Michael Smith; and too many nieces and nephews. A memorial run and hog roast will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020