Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for David Aiple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Aiple

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Aiple Obituary
AIPLE, David Lee "Teddy" 61, of Springfield, passed away April 26, 2020 in his home. He was born July 9, 1958 in Springfield, son of the late Richard and Barbara (Shirey) Aiple. David was retired from Metals USA. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and he loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, and his dogs, Max and Shady. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debbie (Roach) Aiple; children, David Lee Jr., Nicholas, Crystal (Robert), Charles (Verlynia), and Alan; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Rick, John, Tim, Tina, and Cynthia Aiple; longtime friend, Michael Smith; and too many nieces and nephews. A memorial run and hog roast will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now