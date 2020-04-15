|
|
ZIELS, David Lee and Lois Jeanne David, age 89, Hamilton, died Sunday April 12, 2020 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton on January 28, 1931, the son of George H. and Mildred I. (Davis) Ziels. Lois, age 85 was born in Hamilton on November 5, 1934, the daughter of Eldon and Melba (Jones) Sanders. Dave received his Associate's Degree in Architecture from the University of Cincinnati in 1960. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving in Japan and Korea from August 3, 1951 to July 10, 1953, obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and received the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars from the U.S., United Nations Service Medal/National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation/Good Conduct Medal and Korean Service Medal from Korea. David and Lois were married on May 1, 1954 in Hamilton and she preceded him in death by minutes on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Franklin, Tennessee. He was employed as a draftsman for Butler County Lumber for 40 years, from 1954 to 1994. Lois was employed by the Hamilton City Schools as secretary to the Assistant Superintendent for twenty-two years. They are survived by their children, Karen Jeanne (William B.,II) Beasley, Franklin, Tennessee and Mark David (Theresa Bice Gretchen) Ziels, Hamilton; grandchildren, Elizabeth Morgan Beasley (Hansel)Newman, William Barney(Mallory) Beasley, III, Ryan Alexander Ziels and great grandchildren, Reid Barlow Newman and Audrey Jean Newman.Also survived by David's brother, Burton Ziels, Lancaster, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. Lois's siblings, Donald Bertsch, South Carolina and Rebecca (Al) Westveer, Tennessee and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents and aunt and stepmother, Anna Davis Ziels (who lovingly care for him). Lois was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Edwin Bertsch, sister, Sharon Bertsch Moss and an aunt and uncle who made Lois a part of their lives, Viola and Clifford Schaeuble. Privates services for the family will be held and entombment will be held at Rose Hill Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hamilton High School Athletics, 1165 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 15, 2020