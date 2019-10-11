|
ATKINSON, David "Dave" 61 of Dayton, OH. passed away on October 8, 2019 @ . Born 12-10-1957 @ Good Samaritan Hospital in Dayton, he worked most of his life as a horse trainer. He loved his horses and enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his father, Enloe "Don" Atkinson and son, Wayne Atkinson. He is survived by his mother Joyce Atkinson; brothers, Steven Atkinson, Tony Atkinson, Glenn Atkinson, and Greg (Paige) Atkinson; daughter, Jessica Gourley; grandchildren Taylor Rose, Ethan, Elijah, and Gavin; and many special friends who were close to his heart. Special thanks to Grandview Medical Center MICU dept for their exceptional care and compassion for Dave in his final days and to for giving true meaning to the word hospitality during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held @ Belmont United Methodist Church on Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019 from 5:30-6:00 p.m.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2019