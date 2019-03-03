Home

ATWATER, David S. Age 86, passed away peacefully with family on February 28, 2019. Dave retired from an administrative career at Wright State University. He particularly enjoyed telling jokes, golfing with his family and friends, and fishing on Lake George. Dave is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peg, and will be missed by his children Carolyn Newman (Jim), Martha Ann, and Stuart (Marti), and six grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Silver Bay YMCA, 87 Silver Bay Road, Silver Bay, NY 12874.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
