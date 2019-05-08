|
BACK, David R. 59, of Springboro passed away suddenly Sunday May 5, 2019 at Southview Hospital. He was born September 20, 1959 in Middletown, Ohio. Dave was formerly employed in Sales with the G. J. Pepsi Co. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Yankee Trace Golf Course. He is survived by his loving wife, Holly, two daughters Lindsay (Jon) Miller and Kristen Wight, a son, Trey Wight and his sister, Joyce Griffith. Funeral Services will be Friday 10:00 am at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro. Visitation will be Thursday 5:00 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made to anderson-fh.com. In lieu of flowers Donations may be made to: 4pawsforability.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2019