BAILEY, David Ray 71, formerly of Middletown passed away May 22, 2019 in Mason, Oh. He was born in Logan County, West Virginia the son of Jessie and Ellen (Caskey) Bailey. David was in the roofing business for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and Life Partner, Kimberly Begley. David in survived by his daughter, Nancy Terry , and grandchildren, Faith and Jonathan Terry. He also leaves two brothers, Danny and Ronald Bailey. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to for Parkinson's, michaeljfox.org.
Published in Journal-News on May 26, 2019