1/1
David BALLENTINE
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BALLENTINE, David H.

It is with Great Sorrow and Heartbreak we announce the death of our father.

David H. Ballentine 10/10/1941 -11/06/2020

He was a graduate of Shawnee High School (1961), Springfield, Ohio. He joined U.S. Air Force on October 30, 1961, and was assigned to the 1405th Civil

Engineering Squadron, at Scott A.F.B, Illinois. Upon his separation from Active Duty on Oct. 29,1965, he resided in Springfield, Ohio. He was employed by the City of Springfield at the Water Treatment Plant on Eagle City Rd. for 34 plus years,

retiring in February 2003. He leaves behind to cherish his memory five children: Randall (Fe) Ballentine, David (Lori) Ballentine, Pamela (Ballentine) Duncan, Terry Ballentine, Tonya (Ballentine) Prasertsak (Terry Moore); 14 Grandchildren, 20 Great-Grandchildren and 7 Siblings (Brothers and Sisters

include) Sonja, Debra, Terry, Russell Jr. (Ballentine) and Keith, Bruce, Carla (Cline). He is also survived by his favorite Uncle Paul LeValley and Richard LeValley. He was preceded in death by his parents Russell L. Ballentine (Cora) and Vesta P. Cline (Carl), his brother; Timothy Cline, a Great-Grandson Liam and Best Friend Philip Duncan. He is survived by many friends from the City of Springfield Water Treatment Plant and numerous extended family and friends. Special Thanks to the mother of David's children Carol S. Ballentine for her love and care

during his time of need. He will also be missed by his beloved companion (Minnie) who stayed by his side protecting him through the end. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Wearing of face masks is requested. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved