BAUMAN, David K. Age 74, Hamilton died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Fort Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton on February 8, 1945, the son of A. M., Sr. and Alice (Pyles) Bauman. He was 1963 Taft High School graduate and attended college and received his ordination as a minister. Dave was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War for six years. He was a clergyman for many years serving in Lynchburg, Ohio and Oxford. He later was employed as a manager at Frisch's on Main Street. He is survived by two sisters, Virginia (Wright) Johnson and Ginger Vizedom, both of Hamilton; three brothers, Harvey L. Bauman, Boone, North Carolina, Michael S. (Augusta) Bauman, Mt. Dora, Florida and A. M., Jr. (Jan) Bauman, Winterset, Iowa and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Rev. Dr. Randy Stearns officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorials may be directed to the . Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 3, 2020