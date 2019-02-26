BAUMANN, David Anthony Passed away on February 24, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. He was born on November 17, 1955 in Hamilton, Ohio to William and Julia Baumann. He attended St. Peter in Chains Parochial School and graduated from Stephen T. Badin High School where he met his wife Deborah Wolke. They were married August 12, 1978 at St. Joseph Church in Hamilton, Ohio. They have four children whom he loved deeply: David Aaron Baumann (Jessica Kimbrell), Dan Baumann (Mindy Utley), Mary Baumann (Chris Sutton) and Becca Baumann (Eric Hutchison). He owned and operated Baumann Construction from 1974 to his retirement in 2017. He joined the Hamilton Fire Department in 1986 and retired in 2013 at the rank of lieutenant. He loved fishing, antiques, and being surrounded by friends and family. He was a "picker" before American Pickers was ever popular, finding treasures everywhere that he lovingly repurposed. He enjoyed cooking for large groups of friends and his fish fries were legendary. He is preceded in death by his parents William Baumann and Julia (Burkey) Baumann, his brother John Baumann and his grandson Trent Baumann. Besides his wife and four children he is survived by seven grandchildren: Elise, Owen, Tristan, Isabella, Trevor, Aliyah and Kasen. A memorial service will be held at 7:00PM Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Friends may call from 5-7:00PM Thursday in the funeral home. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary