David BENNER

BENNER, David Anderson 77, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Appleton and Marilyn Griffin. Survived by his wife, Beverly Sivert; children, Holly (Gregory) Seacrest, Ted (Michelle) Sivert, Jodi Berger; sisters, Carol (David) Petrie and Suzanne (John) Coleman; grandchildren, Victoria Sivert, Aubrey Sivert, Jeffrey (Sara) Seacrest, Jacob Seacrest, Zachary Seacrest and Dana Berger; great-grandchildren, Conner Seacrest, Scarlett Seacrest, Alayna Seacrest, Trenton Seacrest and Weston Seacrest; numerous nieces and nephews. David retired from the City of Winter Haven, Florida. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montgomery County Animal Shelter or S.I.C.S.A. or St. Jude's Children's Treatment Center in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
