BERTSCHE, David L. 73, passed away on February 5, 2020 at Cedar Village Senior Living home. He was born on February 4, 1947 in Dayton, Kentucky to the late George Thomas and Laura Miller Bertsche. He married the late Debera M. Bertsche (July 22, 1947 - February 12, 2005) on October 15, 1971 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Southgate, Kentucky. David was a proud member of the United States Army. He is survived by wife, Stella R. Bertsche; father of Bryan D. Bertsche, Deanna M. Hamm (Randy R. Hamm), and Justin M. Bertsche; and grandfather to Jackson M. Bertsche, Otto W. Hamm, and Jenna M. Bertsche. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 11, 2020