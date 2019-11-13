Home

BLACKFORD, David Alan June 12, 1963 Nov. 07, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of David Alan Blackford announce his sudden death, on November 07, 2019, at the age of 56. David's caring and loving nature will be forever remembered by his brother, Gary (Jackie) Blackford; sister Becky (Andrew) Howard; nieces, nephews; numerous extended family members and friends. David is proceeded in death by his mother, Mary Unroe; and grandparents, John and Margaret Blackford. In keeping with David's wishes his remains will be donated to Wright State University in lieu of funeral services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019
