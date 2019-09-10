|
BONE, Dr. David L. Passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Orma Lee (Coffman) Bone. Preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Sue Pelfrey, David is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Lee Jones (Alan Jones) of Kentucky, Julie Kay Brusman (David Brusman) of Vandalia, Cheryl Lynn Zawadski (Raymond Zawadski), along with Rebecca's husband, Steve Pelfrey. He is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. David was born in Xenia, Ohio on July 6, 1929 to Charles A. & Emma F. (Moore) Bone. He attended Miami University from 1947-1951 and received his Degree in Dentistry at The Ohio State University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army Dental Corp at Ft. Hood Texas from 1955-1957. David and Orma began their practice of dentistry in Vandalia, Ohio until their retirement in 1998. His passion after retiring was taking short mission trips to Russia, Romania, South America, El Salvador and Jamaica. He always missed the practice of dentistry and his patients that he cherished as friends. He was often heard saying, "I quit too early." A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, September 11, at the Living Word Church, 926 E. National Rd., Vandalia with a service immediately following at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Gospel Mission of Living Word Church or to Heartland Hospice in David's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019