Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Living Word Church
926 E. National Rd
Vandalia, OH
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Living Word Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David BONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David BONE


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David BONE Obituary
BONE, Dr. David L. Passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Orma Lee (Coffman) Bone. Preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Sue Pelfrey, David is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Lee Jones (Alan Jones) of Kentucky, Julie Kay Brusman (David Brusman) of Vandalia, Cheryl Lynn Zawadski (Raymond Zawadski), along with Rebecca's husband, Steve Pelfrey. He is also survived by his thirteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. David was born in Xenia, Ohio on July 6, 1929 to Charles A. & Emma F. (Moore) Bone. He attended Miami University from 1947-1951 and received his Degree in Dentistry at The Ohio State University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army Dental Corp at Ft. Hood Texas from 1955-1957. David and Orma began their practice of dentistry in Vandalia, Ohio until their retirement in 1998. His passion after retiring was taking short mission trips to Russia, Romania, South America, El Salvador and Jamaica. He always missed the practice of dentistry and his patients that he cherished as friends. He was often heard saying, "I quit too early." A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 pm, Wednesday, September 11, at the Living Word Church, 926 E. National Rd., Vandalia with a service immediately following at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the Gospel Mission of Living Word Church or to Heartland Hospice in David's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now