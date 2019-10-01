|
BRINKMOELLER, Reverend David E. Age 74, of West Milton OH died September 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Brinkmoeller, his mother, Catherine M., and his brother James J. He is survived by his sister-in-law Judith G, his nephew Mark Brinkmoeller (Sara), and nieces Beth Nottage (Bruce), Katy Lonneman (Rich), Susan Brown (Den) and Amy Brinkmoeller. Also survived by great nephews and nieces: Zachary Chris and Anna Nottage, Trey, Jack and Will Lonneman, and Imogen Brinkmoeller, and by a large extended family of Brinkmoellers and Kotters. Also survived by Kathy Parsons (the bride at the first wedding he ever performed: his father was the groom!) and by her daughter Beth Veite (Bob) and their 3 daughters. He was ordained as a Catholic priest by Archbishop Paul Leibold on May 29, 1971. Until his retirement in 2016, he served as pastor of St. Helen and Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parishes in Dayton. Prior to that he served as pastor of Ascension Parish, Kettering. In 1987-92 he served as Executive Director of the Secretariat for Priestly Life and Ministry at the National Conference of Catholic Bishops. In 1979 87 he served as Director of Priestly Formation of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and other roles in ministerial formation. From 1971-87 he served at various parishes in Cincinnati. The Rite of Reception of the Body will be held at 3:30 p.m., with a visitation following from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road, Riverside, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Road, Dayton, Ohio with Bishop Joseph Binzer as the celebrant. A private family interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Fr. Dave requested that you make a gift to the refugee resettlement program at Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, a program and organization which he supported passionately for many years. Online condolences and remembrances may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Arrangements in care of the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019