BROWN, David W. Age 90, of Butler Twp., passed away Aug. 8, 2020. Visitation Aug. 13, 11:30am to 12:30pm at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, Vandalia. Morton & Whetstone FH, Vandalia, OH.



