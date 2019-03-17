BUCKLES, David Colin Of Norman, OK, was born at the Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH, the first child of Dru and Ward Buckles. David was proud to have earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and he played clarinet in his high school band. He also loved flying from an early age and became a pilot at age 14. David attended the University of Oklahoma where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Aviation Management. He later attended Oklahoma City University's College of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctor degree. David loved all animals, especially his rescue dog, Indy, and cat, Sophie. He also enjoyed fly fishing, working on classic British sports cars, cooking, and music of all kinds, particularly jazz. He is survived by his son, Joseph (Joey) Davis-Buckles (11); his parents; a sister and a brother; and his many friends. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. For service information, donations in David's name, or to share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary