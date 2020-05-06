|
|
BUCKLEY, David Mitchell Friday, May 1, 2020, David Mitchell ("Mitch") Buckley, of Madison, CT, formerly of 206 Telford Avenue, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully after a long illness. Dave was born in Wilmington, Ohio, March 17, 1945, to Minnie Kathryn Denny and David Ross Buckley. He was a graduate of Miamisburg High School and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He received Master's Degrees in librarianship from Western Michigan University and in history from the University of Dayton. He worked as a librarian in periodicals and reference at Roesch Library at the University of Dayton for 45 years, before retiring as Professor Emeritus in 2010. Dave was a former member of the Dayton Ski Club, the Oakwood Rotary Club, and the Miamisburg Lions Club. He was a history buff with an encyclopedic knowledge of World War II, a vintage auto enthusiast, a weekend golfer, an avid reader, a great fan of mysteries, and a collector of historical memorabilia. He is survived by his devoted sister, Virginia Buckley Passero; his niece, Kathy Passero; her husband, Greg Dutter; and his great niece, Darby Dutter. He will remain in our hearts forever. Due to the recent pandemic, graveside services will be held privately in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the general scholarship fund at Miami University, c/o University Advancement, Panuska Development Center, 725 E. Chestnut St, Oxford, Ohio 45056; https://www.givetomiamioh.org/s/916/16/home-flah.aspx Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 6, 2020