David BURKHARDT
BURKHARDT, David 81, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Southbrook Care Center of Springfield. He was retired from Navistar International. David enjoyed auto racing and was a former member of the Greater Dayton Corvette Club and NCCA. He is survived by his wife, Sheri Seitz Burkhardt, and his sister Nancy Conrad. He also leaves his sisters-in-law and their spouses Brenda and Alan Wild, Patricia and Michael Provost, and his niece Alexandra Robinette (Kris), and their children, nephews Lee Waugh (Wendy), and their children, Jon Waugh (Jillayne), Andrew Wild, Phillip Provost (Margherita). He also leaves special friends Tom Waugh and Debbie Barclay. David was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Tuesday at 1:00PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.


Published in Springfield News Sun from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
