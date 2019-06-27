BUSH, David J. Age 51 of Springfield passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born on September 14, 1967 to father Paul Bush (Joyce Hurst) and mother Mary Lou (Stidham) Bush in Springfield. In addition to his parents, David is survived by his older brother and best friend, Dan (Jessica) Bush; nieces: Danielle and Sydney Bush and nephew, Parker David Bush. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory a host of aunts and uncles, including: Kathy & Charlie Phares, Goldie Moore, Ruth Ann Stidham, Joyce Earley, Betty and Larry McCombs, Mable Hostetler, Kenneth and Rose Stidham, Charles and Dianne Stidham and Donnie and Donna Stidham as well as many loving cousins. David is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John & Mary Bush and maternal grandparents, Jimmy & Helen Stidham. David was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan and also enjoyed watching UK basketball and the OSU football. He was a member and loved attending Jesus Only Church in Springfield. More than anything, spending time with his family truly made him happy. Born with Spina Bifida, he faced every challenge with courage and bravery and always had a smile on his face. He will be sadly missed by those who were fortunate enough to know him. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center and his funeral service will follow on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. also at the funeral home, Pastors Ray Cain and Kenneth Stidham officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com Published in Springfield News Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary