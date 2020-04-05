|
|
CADWELL, David Coats Oct. 22, 1928 ~March 29, 2020 Age 91, passed away on March 29, 2020, in Venice, Florida. He was born in Mineola, New York, on October 22, 1928 to Jean Healy Cadwell and Mark Coats Cadwell. Dave graduated from Westerville High School in upstate New York, and attended Rutgers University. On January 22, 1949, he married Beverly Jean Colligan. They were happily married for 66 years before Jean's death in 2015. Most of Dave's career was spent in the aerospace industry. Later on he was involved in the early development and manufacturing stages of the automobile airbag. He retired from the Thiokol Corporation as the Vice President of Field Marketing for the Western part of the United States. Dave and Jean lived throughout the United States, but their favorite place was Ogden, Utah, where they enjoyed skiing and hiking. Dave and Jean also loved to travel and were fortunate to experience much of the world. Dave is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Phil) Cagwin of Venice, Florida; his brother, John Cadwell of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister, Barbara Huffer; grandsons, Dave ( Michelle) Cagwin of Denver, Colorado and Mark (Kristine) Cagwin of St. Louis, Missouri, and six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Hannah, Luke, Lilly, Gabe and Clara. Private services will be held in Ogden, Utah at a future date. Contributions honoring Dave and Jean may be made to the animal rescue organization of your choice. Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020