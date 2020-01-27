|
CAPLAN, David S. 67, passed away on Jan. 9, 2020. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his brothers Dr. Michael Caplan (Donna) of San Francisco, CA: James Caplan of Dayton, and his sister Nancy Caplan of Olney, MD. His deceased parents were Dr. Rudolf and Virginia Caplan. He is also survived by his aunt Charma Feinthel, and cousins Steve Feinthel and Amy Lockner, plus many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dave attended Loos, Fairview H.S. and OSU. He worked at GM and later had a foodcart vending eggrolls in the Oregon District. An intimate family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020