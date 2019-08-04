Home

David CHARLTON Jr. Obituary
CHARLTON Jr., David L. "Dusty" 59, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Kettering Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his father David L. Charlton and brother James Daniel (Danny) Charlton. He is survived by his mother Gloria (Miller) Charlton; sisters Dona Lipker and Vickie Savage; 5 nieces, 4 nephews and 2 great-nieces. Dusty retired from Rubicon Cadillac as a Collision Specialist. He enjoyed working on cars, especially on his pride and joy, a 1968 Chevelle Super Sport with a 396 big block engine that he raced at Kilkare Speedway. Spending time at Clancy's Tavern and Fricker's Restaurant with friends was important to Dusty. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Family will receive friends at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd from 5-8 PM Monday, August 5, 2019. Prayers will be 9:15 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. Father Satish Joseph Celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all his family and friends and to Compass Health Care for all their love and care for Dusty. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
