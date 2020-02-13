|
CLICK, David Orton 79, of Springfield, passed away on February 9, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield on June 3, 1940, son of the late Orton and Donna (Westfall) Click. David is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, LaDonna (Myers); four sons, Michael, James, John and William; one sister, Janet Click and a brother, Earl Click. A private ceremony will be held for the family with entombment at Royal Oaks Memorial Gardens, Brookville. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting David's family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020