Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
David COMBS Obituary
COMBS, David L. Age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. David was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 26, 1947 to Hobert Combs and Genevieve Saylor Combs. David was a Vietnam Veteran. He loved spending time with his family and grandkids. David was a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 40 years. David is survived by his wife Deborah Combs; daughters, Crystal (Jay) Scott and Tracey (Bobby Rice) Combs; step-daughter, Jeren Kaminsky; grandkids, Chelsea, Blake, Conner, Megan, Austin, Alexys and Kellan; two great grandkids, Cam and Ainsley; brothers, Gary (Bonnie) Combs and Terry (Linda) Combs. David was preceded in death by his parents, Hobert and Genevieve Combs; first wife, Janet Combs. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Pastor Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. The family would like to thank for the care they showed David. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 17, 2019
