CONNELL, David F. Age 77, passed away on July 24, 2019. David was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Robert L. Connell and Eileen F. Denning. David was married to Marilyn Blake-Connell for 30 years. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Celice Dougherty. David is survived by wife, Marilyn Blake-Connell; children, John (Tracey) Connell, Christopher (Wendy) Connell and Jennifer Connell; grandchildren, David Connell, Jackson Connell, Alyssa Connell, Austin Connell, Josh Terry, Brooke Terry and Matthew Terry; siblings, Sandy Armbruster, Barbara Pierson, Monica Smith and Melanie Dickman. David will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Friends may gather with the family from 2 pm until Memorial Services at 4 pm on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Memorials may be made to the Y.W.C.A. of Hamilton, Ohio, 244 Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or at https://www.ywcahamilton.com/. Arrangements by The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on July 30, 2019