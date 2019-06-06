CRAIG, David "Dave" Age 77, departed this life on Friday, May 31st, 2019 at Dunbar Health and Rehab Center. David was born August 30th, 1941 to the late Willie Bell Wilder and John Craig in Pleasant Ridge, Alabama. Dave was a resident of Dayton Ohio for over fifty five years. Dave settled here in Dayton Ohio at a young age, gained employment and many friends. He is preceded in death by his long time love Cynthia Gibson and two of his favorite aunts Viola Woolfolk and Dicie Turner. He leaves behind his memory Anthony Nelms (Tony) of Syracuse New York, Paulette Camp, Angela Gibson of Dayton, Graham Gibson (Jr) of Columbus Ohio, Antwan Gibson (Ricky), Monica Gibson of Dayton, a beloved "Papa" to over 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. The family of David Craig would like to thank all family and friends who would visit and put a smile on his face; and everyone at Dunbar Health for taking such good care of him over the last nine years! A special thank you to the ones who went out of their way for "Mr. Craig". Knowing that Mr. Craig had a special place in some of your hearts, eased our hearts. Please know we appreciate everything and can't thank you enough! A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary