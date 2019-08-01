Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
CRANK, David William 48, of Springfield, passed away July 30, 2019 in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born July 13, 1971 in Springfield, the son of Albert and Judith L. (Bond) Crank Jr. David was a very accomplished pool shooter. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and he will always be remembered as a very caring person and devoted friend. Survivors include his parents; Albert and Judith Crank, Okeechobee, Florida, his loving companion; Rebecca DePriest, two daughters; Taylor Crank and Alexis Crank, Springfield, one grandson, Carson, a niece; Sierra Taylor and a great nephew; Sammy Thompson. He was preceded in death by a sister; Christina Taylor. A private celebration of David's life will be held for his family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
