CROUCH, David E. Age 82 passed away Friday February 14, 2020. He was born September 4, 1937 in Hamilton to the late Frank W. and Dorothy Marie (nee Grabel) Crouch. David is survived by his wife Loretta Crouch; seven children David E. (Lisa) Crouch, Jr., Jennifer Castillo, Kimberly Crouch, Jason (Danielle) Crouch, Billy (Virginia) Jordon, Barbara (Tim) Price, Gary (Connie) Jordon; twenty two grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two sisters Betty (Stanley) Sizemore, Martha (Kenny) Halcomb and was also survived by several nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Danielle Marie Crouch, brothers Jack, Mark, Jim, Paul, a sister Mary, and a step son Billie Blanton. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor MarkWilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2020