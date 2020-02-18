Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID CROUCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID CROUCH


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID CROUCH Obituary
CROUCH, David E. Age 82 passed away Friday February 14, 2020. He was born September 4, 1937 in Hamilton to the late Frank W. and Dorothy Marie (nee Grabel) Crouch. David is survived by his wife Loretta Crouch; seven children David E. (Lisa) Crouch, Jr., Jennifer Castillo, Kimberly Crouch, Jason (Danielle) Crouch, Billy (Virginia) Jordon, Barbara (Tim) Price, Gary (Connie) Jordon; twenty two grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two sisters Betty (Stanley) Sizemore, Martha (Kenny) Halcomb and was also survived by several nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Danielle Marie Crouch, brothers Jack, Mark, Jim, Paul, a sister Mary, and a step son Billie Blanton. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt 4 Fairfield Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 11AM until the time of the funeral service at 12NOON with Pastor MarkWilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -