David M. Dillon, age 64, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at KetteringMemorial Hospital. David was born April 23, 1956, in Dayton, OH, to Junior and Phyllis (Cox) Dillon.David was a graduate of Springboro High School and was an Outstanding Member of the Springboro High School Football Hall of Fame. He was a truck driver with UnionCorrugated in Tipp City which he loved for several years.David was preceded in death by his father, Junior Dillon; his brother, Rodney Dillon; his father-in-law, Buford Neal.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Roselynn Gaye (Neal) Dillon; his mother and step-father, Phyllis and Roy Schmunk; his sons, Chip Lane and Steven Bradley; his brothers, Mark (Cathy) Dillon, Scott (Shirley) Dillon; his grandchildren, Sarah Sutton, Jocelyn, Anderson; his mother-in-law, Midge Neal; his brother-in-law, Glenn Neal; his step brother, Mark (Tonya) Schmunk; his step sisters, Tuesday Hippensteel, Linda (Earl) Hoover; many nieces and nephews.A Memorial Gathering will be 1-3pm on Saturday December 5, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH, where friends may have an opportunity to speak and participate in a balloon release at 3:00 p.m.Online condolences may be left for the family at



www.anderson-fh.com



