David DILLON
1956 - 2020
DILLON, David M.

David M. Dillon, age 64, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Kettering

Memorial Hospital. David was born April 23, 1956, in Dayton, OH, to Junior and Phyllis (Cox) Dillon.

David was a graduate of Springboro High School and was an Outstanding Member of the Springboro High School Football Hall of Fame. He was a truck driver with Union

Corrugated in Tipp City which he loved for several years.

David was preceded in death by his father, Junior Dillon; his brother, Rodney Dillon; his father-in-law, Buford Neal.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Roselynn Gaye (Neal) Dillon; his mother and step-father, Phyllis and Roy Schmunk; his sons, Chip Lane and Steven Bradley; his brothers, Mark (Cathy) Dillon, Scott (Shirley) Dillon; his grandchildren, Sarah Sutton, Jocelyn, Anderson; his mother-in-law, Midge Neal; his brother-in-law, Glenn Neal; his step brother, Mark (Tonya) Schmunk; his step sisters, Tuesday Hippensteel, Linda (Earl) Hoover; many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Gathering will be 1-3pm on Saturday December 5, 2020, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH, where friends may have an opportunity to speak and participate in a balloon release at 3:00 p.m.

Online condolences may be left for the family at


www.anderson-fh.com




Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
DEC
5
Service
03:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
