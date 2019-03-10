Resources More Obituaries for David DOMANSKY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David DOMANSKY

Obituary Condolences Flowers DOMANSKY, David Andrew Passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2019 at his home in Poulsbo, Washington in the warm embrace of family and friends after a long war of attrition with colon cancer. Dave was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 21, 1963 to John Domansky and Wanda (Brown) Domansky of Kettering, Ohio, who survive him. He is also survived by his children Andrew and Ella of Poulsbo, Washington, his former wife Dr. Angela Droz of Bainbridge Island, Washington, his brother John Domansky and sister-in-law Rosemary Domansky of Kettering, Ohio, his nephew Jonathan Domansky of Cleveland, Ohio, and his niece Emily (Domansky) Freimuth and her husband Eric of Springboro, Ohio. Survivors also include his extended family that provided their love and support during his latest illness, including his aunts and uncles Joseph and Mary Anne Smith, Edward and Carlie Domansky, Raymond Domansky, Richard and Nancy Brown, Charles and Karen Brown and Phyllis and John Jenkins, and several cousins, including Doug Domansky and his wife Sharon and Michelle Landis and her husband Chad. Dave was preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Geneva (Unrue) Brown and Joseph and Stella (Chorazewicz) Domansky. Dave was raised in Centerville, Ohio and was a 1981 graduate of Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio. He was a 1985 graduate of American University in Washington, DC and received his law degree from the William and Mary School of Law in 1988. After law school he joined Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where he spent 12 years in the firm's New York, Washington, DC and Tokyo offices, representing clients in the development and finance of infrastructure projects. His law practice enabled him to work on projects in the United States and abroad, including Pakistan, India, Australia, England and South Korea. He moved to the Seattle area in 2001, and served as a partner in the Seattle offices of Preston, Gates & Ellis (now K&L Gates), Davis, Wright Tremaine, and Bracewell LLP. Dave formed many enduring friendships over the years and, following his diagnosis with a recurrence of colon cancer in October 2014, his spirits were buoyed by his close friends from Alter High School, including John Fitzgerald, Brian Murphy, Steve Hanson, Tom Shanley and Timothy Bechert, his law school comrades Steve Frazier, Parker Brugge, Kevin Sargis, Paul Kugler, John Marshall Jones and Jack Dougherty, and friends and former colleagues Glen Smith, Alan Swirski, Jeff Tomasevich, Gregory Schaffer and Curt Hineline. If laughter is the best medicine, he was over-prescribed by these gentlemen. His gratitude for their words of support and encouragement cannot be overstated. Although Dave lived his adult life outside of Dayton and his work and pleasure travel took him to five continents, he was proud of his Ohio roots and sought to live his life in accordance the values instilled in him by family, friends, and his teachers at Incarnation School and Alter High School. There will be a visitation at the Stone Chapel in Poulsbo, WA on Thursday, March 14th from 5:00-8:00PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on March 15th at 12PM at St. Olaf's Catholic Church in Poulsbo. In lieu of flowers, Dave had two requests. First, to provide Dave's young children a fuller picture of their father and before his energy and capacity were eroded by his illness, he requested that you jot down a favorite memory of Dave and email to [email protected] Secondly, Dave was a firm believer in the power of education to transform children's lives and upon his death established a scholarship fund at The Island School on Bainbridge Island, Washington. Contributions may be made to the scholarship fund at The Island School, 8553 NE Day Road, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, Attn: Loretta Morgan. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries