More Obituaries for David DUDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David DUDON

David DUDON Obituary
DUDON, David K. Age 66 passed away at Greenville Rehabilitation on May 7. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Elizabeth (Beth) Dudon. David is survived by brother Ron (Connie) Dudon of New Mexico and sister Vicky (Marty) Cox of Dayton. David also survived by son Andrew, granddaughter Harper, granddaughter Miranda (Kerry) Stricklin, great grandson Isaac and grandson Devin. There will be no service. Online condolences may be sent to www.ZecharBaileyFunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
