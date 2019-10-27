Home

DYKE, David Russell of Franklin, Ohio, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday 24 October 2019 at Sycamore Hospital after a brief and strongly fought battle with cancer. David is survived by: his only daughter Jennifer Lynn Dyke, Grandson Viktor Alaisdair Lee Ratliff, brothers Michael Dyke of Gardena, CA, Robert (Leslie) Koch of Redondo Beach, CA, sister Marianne (Richard) Gastelum, niece Anna Gastelum of Redondo Beach, CA, niece Kaitlin (Chris) Voegtli of El Segundo, CA, nephew Chad (Lyssa) Dyke, their son Bryce, nephew Matthew Dyke, sister-in-law Kathy Dyke of Seal Beach, CA, aunt Evelyn Joan Bowyer of Franklin, Ohio, good friend and co-worker to Kevin Clary of Kettering, OH and Billy Fitzpatrick of Franklin, Ohio and a host of other family, in-laws, clients, coworkers, and friends. David was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 43 years, Helen Irene (Milligan) Dyke, Grandparents Alexander and Margaret (Szentesi) Ozvath originally from Tiszalok, Hungary, Parents Russell William Dyke of Union, OH and Irene (Ozvath) Koch of Redondo Beach, CA, two aunts who helped raise him, Helen Louise Ozvath of Franklin, OH and Gloria J. (Verlin) Ozvath-Haynes of Carlisle, OH, and a Brother Jon Dyke of Torrance, CA. David was born on 3 April 1949 in Middletown, OH. He married his wonderful wife Helen on 20 July 1968. David was drafted into the Army, but instead chose to enlist in the Marine Corp where he spent time serving in the Vietnam War. David was a wonderful man, an exemplary husband to Helen and father to Jen, the most dedicated "Pop Pop" to his grandson Viktor, and loyal to anyone who called him a friend. He would go out of his way to help anyone who needed him, he often would say, "That's why they call me 'Helpful Dave'!" He was a contractor, master carpenter and woodworker for 50 years. There was nothing he could not build or repair. He looked forward to his yearly trips to Myrtle Beach with his family. A visitation is planned for Wednesday 30 October 2019 from 10am-12pm at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio with Reverend and Brother-in-law Elmo Johnson officiating. A graveside burial will follow the visitation at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin, Ohio. The family will also be gathering at David's home after the services and all family and friends of family are welcome to join us in celebrating David's life with memories, stories, food and drink.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
