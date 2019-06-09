|
EARWOOD, David B. "Mr. Wonderful" Age 69, of Beavercreek passed away June 3, 2019. Dave was born May 14, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Bessie (Humphrey) Earwood; sister Jean Kellar & brother Larry Earwood. Dave is survived by his wife of 46 + years, Joyce (Miklus) Earwood; sons David B. Earwood II & Vincent M. (Yaduany) Earwood; grandchildren Tamaira, Vincent & Morgan; step-grandchildren Joselyn & Melanie; brother Kenny Earwood & sister Deborah (Richard) Pelfrey; sister-in-law Ellen Earwood; as well as many other relatives & friends. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 9, 2019