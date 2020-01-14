|
EASTABROOKS, David Frederick "Big Dave from New York".The man, the myth, the legend David Frederick Eastabrooks Sr. passed away peacefully January 10th, 2020 in care of . He was a man of love, laughs, and to many, wisdom. He is preceded in death by his free-spirited youngest son Christopher Ryan Eastabrooks and brother Kevin Eastabrooks. He leaves behind his best friend, love of his life and wife of 40 years Gerry Eastabrooks. His oldest son David Eastabrooks Jr (Angela), grandchildren Michael, Jacob, Owen, Gabe, and McKenzie. His beloved daughter Amber Eastabrooks and granddogs Lucy and Wilma. Also survived by his brothers and sister, brother and sister in laws, nieces, and nephews and his many memorable friends. In lieu of flowers please make donations to or do a kind act in memory of David. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 14, 2020